Ogun TRACE cautions motorists as 2 die on high way

By Bukola Adetoye

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) in Ogun, has cautioned motorists against speeding, as the Easter season begins.

Spokesperson of the agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi gave the caution while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Akinbiyi was reacting to a fatal crash that occurred on Ilese Ijebu Ode/Ibadan highway corridor command on Monday.

The agency’s spokesperson lamented over such avoidable accident that claimed two lives, adding that the accident needed not to have occurred.

It occurred at 6:00 a.m. due to speeding by the driver.

“Efforts to get back on his lane after he noticed a bush was too late.

“The number of victims are three out of which one was injured and other two died.

Trace had taken the two corpses to Ijebu Igbo to the family while the injured was taken to General Hospital Ijebu Igbo.

“The Toyota Camry involved, which is ash in colour and with the Registration Number SMK 532HY, has been moved to Owode Iperin. ”

Akinbiyi warned motorists not to drink alcohol before driving, especially as Easter celebrations approached.