Ogun to settle workers’ outstanding entitlements, says Gov. Abiodun

The Ogun Government has assured workers in the state that their outstanding entitlements will be paid soon.

Gov. Dapo Abiodun gave the assurance on Tuesday during the swearing in of new Permanent Secretaries, Principals-General and Headteachers-General.

Abiodun said that workers, as “co-builders’’ who contributed their quota to the advancement of the state, deserved to be “well taken care of’’.

He commended labour union leaders in the state for their maturing in handling issues.