Ogun to settle workers’ outstanding entitlements, says Abiodun

Share the news













The Ogun Government has assured workers in the state that their outstanding entitlements will be paid soon.

Gov. Dapo Abiodun gave the assurance on Tuesday during the swearing in of new Permanent Secretaries, Principals-General and Headteachers-General.

Abiodun said that workers, as “co-builders’’ who contributed their quota to the advancement of the state, deserved to be “well taken care of’’.

He commended labour union leaders in the state for their maturing in handling issues.

“Our administration will not, and I repeat, will not, deny you of the rewards of your meritorious and hard work. You have all worked and contributed your quotas to the continued development of our dear state.

“Personally, as a child of retired public servant, I appreciate the import of these entitlements to the welfare, wellness and wellbeing of workers, either, serving or retired.

“I am particularly using this occasion to state the commitment of our administration to offset all outstanding dues and other entitlements as financial status of the state improves,’’ Abiodun said.

The governor said that his administration does not renege on promises, but deploying resources towards ensuring conducive environment for workers to deliver efficient and effective service.

He said that workers’ pensions and other entitlements were some of the issues that attracted his attention and immediate intervention on assumption of office.

“We cleared the backlog of promotions of over 10, 000 personnel in the education sector. We also sent some on overseas training as we are committed to human capital development.

“I must state that the process to clear the backlogs of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 promotion is at advance level,’’ he said.

The governor congratulated the new permanent secretaries, noting that their appointments were testaments of their past records.

Abiodun challenged them to do more in the service of the state and humanity.

According to him, the process that led to their appointments was on seniority, merit, professionalism, equity, inclusiveness and the overall interest of the public service and the state in general.

The governor said that he was restoring the positions of the Principals-General and Headteachers-General to motivate teachers to attain higher position of authority.(NAN)

Related