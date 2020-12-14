Ogun to rehabilitate 207 rural roads in 2021- Commissioner

The Commissioner for Rural Development in Ogun, Mr Oludotun Taiwo, says the State Government had concluded plans to rehabilitate 207 rural roads in 2021.

Taiwo stated this while defending the ministry’s 2021 budget proposal before the state’s House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, on Monday in Abeokuta.

He said that the government conducted needs assessment and also considered the importance of the roads to the socio- economic development of the people.