



L-R: Transition Chairman, Ifo local government, Mr Fola Salami; Ogun State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya; Governor Dapo Abiodun and member representing Ifo II constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon Ganiyu Oyedeji during an inspection tour of Denro-Ishashi and Akute-Ijoko roads bordering Lagos … Saturday

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that his administration would by the middle of May 2021, commission four brand new Fire and Emergency Stations in Ifo, Ado-Odo-Ota, and Isheri parts of the state.



Prince Dapo Abiodun who made this known while on an inspection tour of the Isheri Fire and Emergency Station, said that the fire station which is almost 95 to 96 percent completed is in fufilment of his promise during the electioneering campaign to ensure that the state does not have to rely on Lagos State to fight fire outbreak on the Ogun part of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

“The fire station is about 95 to 96 percent completed, we have acquired the fire trucks and water trucks that will be here. We’ve built four of these stations; one in Ado-Odo Ota Local Government in addition to what they have and another one in Ifo Constituency 1.”In the entire Ifo, we found out that there was no fire station, so, we built two fire stations in both Ifo I and Ifo II constituencies. Ifo now has two fire stations, and they will be getting two brand new fire trucks.



“We should be coming here in the next three to four weeks to formally commission this fire station, amongst other fire stations that we will be commissioning towards the middle of May, 2021,” he said.

Governor Abiodun who also added that the fire stations when commissioned would be equipped with new fire trucks and water trucks, said part of his administration’s Emergency Response System is the combination of Fire Trucks and Ambulances on the same spot.

While recalling that his administration upon assumption of office took stock of fire stations in the state, he revealed that that theywere not habitable and not fit for any human use, as a result of years of neglect. He however assured that his administration would continue to put the people first.



” When we resumed office, we decided to take stock of our fire stations, but, what we saw was embarrassing, I am not sure that the fire stations have been attended to, probably in the past 12 to 14 years. They were not habitable, they were not fit for any human use, they were not premises that would even motivate anyone to attend to any fire, so, we have embarked on the massive rehabilitation of existing ones. We have rehabilitated the stations, we have acquired new fire trucks. “All these we will be unveiling, they are part of our emergency response system in Ogun State which is the combination of fire trucks and ambulances,” he said.

