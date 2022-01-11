Ogun students mourn Shonekan, call for his immortalisation

Leaderships of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) have mourned the passing of former Head of Interim

National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the students spoke through the NANS Chairman in the state, Damilola Simeon and the NAOSS President, Gbemileke Ogunrombi, in a statement jointly issued on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

“Earlier today (Tuesday), we received, with grief, the passing of Chief Ernest Shonekan who headed the Interim National Government that succeeded the military junta of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida,” the statement read in part.

The students called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun to speedily implement an immortalisation plan for the late Shonekan, who they described as a seasoned administrator, lawyer and businessman.

They noted that the late boardroom guru remained a massive signpost in Nigerian history, thus making his demise a grievous national loss.

“While in office, Shonekan released political prisoners detained by Babangida.

“His administration also introduced a bill to repeal three major decrees of the then military government.

“It is important to remind our leaders to borrow a leaf from the life of the late Shonekan, as they too will leave this world someday,” the statement added. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

