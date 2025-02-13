Ogun speaker commends Dangote for economic interventions

By Bukola Adetoye

The Speaker, Ogun House of Assembly, Mr Oludaisi Elemide, on Wednesday, commended the contribution of the President of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on various economic interventions to support Nigerians.

Elemide gave the commendation at the Dangote Group Special Day at the 14th Gateway International Trade Fair in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the day was organised by the DIL to appreciate the patronage of customers and ensure its products penetrate more markets.

He explained that the DIL’s interventions in the areas of road construction and rehabilitation, fertiliser production, taxation, and petroleum, among others, have assisted states and Federal Government in tremendous ways.

He, however, pleaded with the DIL president to make the industries more environmentally friendly, saying the company needed to construct more parks to accommodate its trucks, instead of parking on the highways.

Mr Tunde Mabogunje, the Lagos and Ogun Regional Sales Director, Dangote Industries, said the business mogul has commenced the export of products from the petroleum refinery to other parts of the world.

“Dangote exports, which include fertiliser, have improved the distributive system, which increased Nigeria’s ranking as an exporting country,” he said.

Mr Ola Aikulola, Permanent Secretary of the Ogun State Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, also commended Dangote.

He lauded the mogul for consistent partnership with Ogun Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (OGUNCIMMA) and the state government to promote trade in the state (NAN)