Ogun set to train 6,500 traditional healers, herbalists to meet WHO standards –Board

September 17, 2021 Favour Lashem



Ogun state government says it has concluded arrangements to train no fewer than 6,500 traditional healers and herbalists across state, in a bid to standardise practice of alternate medicine in line with World Health Organisations (WHO) regulations.


Chairman, Alternate Medicine Board, Balogun Nurudeen Olaleye, made this known in a statement on Thursday, in Abeokuta.

He said this had become necessary in order to acquaint them with modern technology that would their profession in tandem with WHO standards.

Olaleye maintained that had been serial methods of dosage prescriptions by alternate medicine practitioners since beginning of practice, “but sadly many people choose to disregard prescriptions’’.

“Registration and sensitisation training programme is very essential for all traditional healers in state to clear all forms of doubts concerning their practice.

“Immediately after training, they will be re-licensed with a proper monitoring system by government, which would guarantee their recognition and practice in state,’’ Olaleye said.

He stated that those involved in alternate medicine, whether Muslim, Christian, Traditional Healers, Academia, Alternate Medicine Researchers, Mission and Traditional Birth Attendants, were now under same umbrella in state.

Olaleye said that they all would assist board in implementation and enforcement of alternate medicine laws.

He appealed to media to support government in its mission to standardise alternate medicine practice, while urging government to always request for their Certificate of Registration from board before advertising their products.

He lamented that most of the alternate medicine practitioners were quacks in the field. (NAN)

