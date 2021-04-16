Ogun School of Nursing forms not yet out- Official

Ogun State Government has called on members of public to disregard advertisements rounds on social media on sale of admission forms into its School of Nursing and Midwifery.

This is contained in a by Secretary,Ministry of Health, Dr Adesanya Ayinde on Friday in Abeokuta.

It described the people behind it as fraudulent elements, while assuring that the admission forms would made public when it was time to commence the sales.

Ayinde urged parents and members of the public to avoid patronising fraudsters who paraded as agents of the Ogun State Ministry of Health.

The Secretary warned that government would not responsible for any transaction without the knowledge of the School Authority.

He said  that any parent, or would- who fell prey to such transaction would face the music alone. (NAN)

