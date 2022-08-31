Ogun renovates 100 primary health facilities 

Yetunde Fatungase

Ogun Government on Wednesday said it has renovated no fewer than 100 primary health care facilities in the state.Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker disclosed this during an interview with journalists in her office in Abeokuta.

According to her, the renovation will provide a good ambiance and psychological motivation for the personnel.She added that it would enable the newly recruited medical personnel to deliver efficient and effective healthcare services to the grassroots.“

The governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun promised the citizens affordable, efficient, and qualitative healthcare services, which he has continued to do alongside the renovation of dilapidated PHCs across the state, to create a conducive environment.“We’re determined to make Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the 236 wards across the 20 local government areas of the state more functional,” she said.

The commissioner said government would intensify efforts to renovate other facilities to standard, to improve access to health care services for residents.She added that many ailments could be addressed at the primary healthcare level, thereby, decongesting secondary and tertiary health facilities. (NAN)

