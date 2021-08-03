Ogun records 8 new cases of COVID-19

Ogun Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, has disclosed that the recorded eight new cases the COVID-19 .

Coker made this known statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

She revealed that six the new cases were found in Sagamu, while the other two were discovered in Ijebu-Ode area the .

Coker said that the cumulative cases COVID-19 in the stood at 4,801 with 12 people currently on admission in the isolation .

She added that 56 asymptomatic patients were on home management.

Coker, however, urged the residents to give total and urgent attention to the guidelines of , regular washing, use of facemasks and avoidance of gatherings.

She assured them that government was committed to putting all measures in place to curtail the third wave in the state. ()

