Ogun records 8 new cases of COVID-19

Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, has disclosed that the state recorded eight new cases of the COVID-19 virus.

Coker made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

She revealed that six of the new cases were found in Sagamu, while the other two were discovered in Ijebu-Ode area of the state.

Coker said that the cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the state stood at 4,801 with 12 people currently on admission in the isolation centres.

She added that 56 asymptomatic patients were on home management.

Coker, however, urged the residents to give total and urgent attention to the guidelines of social distancing, regular hand washing, use of facemasks and avoidance of mass gatherings.

She assured them that government was committed to putting all measures in place to curtail the third wave in the state. (NAN)

