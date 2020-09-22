Ogun police parade 6 suspected robbers operating in army uniform 

Share the news













The Ogun Police Command on Tuesday paraded six suspected armed robbers allegedly operating in army uniform on Lagos – Ibadan expressway. Parading the men in Abeokuta, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, said the suspects were arrested in their different hideouts within and outside the state by operatives of the Special Anti – Robbery Squads (SARS). The police commissioner told newsmen that the leader of the gang sustained bullet wounds in his abdomen, right hand and thigh during an encounter with the SARS operatives.

He added that he was traced to his home in Ajangbadi area of of Lagos on September 17 where the wife was treating him. Ajogun said that the gang leader had lied to his wife that he sustained the injuries in a road accident. The police chief warned criminals to steer clear of the state.

The gang leader later told journalists that he “hustles” at Alaba International market, Lagos, saying that he regretted his action. He said that he had earlier left the gang because of the way they were shortchanging him with proceeds from robbery operations only to rejoin them later.(NAN)

