Ogun Police arrest alleged fake police officer

By Bukola Adetoye

The Police in Ogun, has arrested a 52-year-old man, identified as Harry Collins, for impersonating as a police officer, on the Long bridge, Warewa, in the state.

A statement by the spokesperson of Ogun Police Command on Saturday in Abeokuta, Omolola.Odutola said the suspect was arrested fully dressed in police uniform with a sergeant rank.

Odutola said the suspect was apprehended on Feb.20, about 2:10 p.m. during a reconnaissance patrol led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations..

“The patrol team became suspicious of suspect’s presence on the bridge and conducted an immediate arrest,” she said.

Odutola said upon interrogation, Collins was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for his impersonation as this raised suspicion about his activities.

She further said investigations were ongoing to determine his motives and any potential criminal involvement.

“The suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation; the Police Command in Ogun State further warn the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individual,” she said. (NAN)