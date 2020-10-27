Ogun pledges support for alternate medicine

Ogun State government has promised to train and licence alternative medicine practitioners in the state to improve on their practice.
Commissioner for Health, Dr, Tomi Coker, made the promise on Tuesday in Abeokuta when she hosted members of the state’s newly-inaugurated Alternative Medicine Board led by its chairman, Balogun Nurudeen Olaleye.
She said that experiences recorded at the peak of the Covid-19 infections in Nigeria showed that the country needed a composite approach to healthcare delivery and explained that orthodox and alternative medicine could play complementary roles in this regard.
The commissioner advised alternative medicine practitioners to leverage on research and documentation to improve on their reckoning globally.
In his remarks earlier, Olaleye gave the assurance that the board would make the state government proud in all its activities.
He assured that all hands would be on deck to provide necessary input to improve on the state’s healthcare delivery system.
Gov. Dapo Abiodun inaugurated the board in September.
It has representatives of trado-medical practitioners drawn from the three senatorial districts of the state and officials of the Ministry of Health as members.
Others members are officials of the state’s Hospitals Management Board and the Ministries of Agriculture, Youths and Sports and Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. (NAN)
Leave a Reply