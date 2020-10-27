Ogun pledges support for alternate medicine

Ogun State government has promised to train and licence alternative medicine practitioners in the state to improve on their practice.

Commissioner for Health, Dr, Tomi Coker, made the promise on Tuesday in Abeokuta when she hosted members of the state’s newly-inaugurated Alternative Medicine Board led by its chairman, Balogun Nurudeen Olaleye.

She said that experiences recorded at the peak of the Covid-19 infections in Nigeria showed that the country needed a composite approach to healthcare delivery and explained that orthodox and alternative medicine could play complementary roles in this regard.

The commissioner advised alternative medicine practitioners to leverage on research and documentation to improve on their reckoning globally.