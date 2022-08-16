Ogun offers free paediatric surgery to 200 children 

By Yetunde Fatungase

Dr Oluwabunmi Fatungase, the Chief Medical Director, Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu in Ogun, says 200 children will benefit from free medical surgery by the state government.

She made this known at the inauguration of medical outreach in Sagamu on Tuesday.

Fatungase said that the five-day free paediatric surgery expedition was being undertaken by the state government in collaboration with Leicester Children’s Hospital.

She added that “let me stress that this programme will also allow the state government to reduce medical tourism and give the less privileged

the opportunity to be treated and operated upon without paying a dime.

“Children with medical cases such as Hernia and Hydrocele, Undescended Testes, Hypospadias, Hirshsprung disease, Anorectal malformation

and Lumps and Swelling will be given free surgery.”

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, said that the exercise was an epoch-making moment for the teaching hospital and the country as a whole.

She added that the exercise is targetting about 250 indigent children and thanked the state governor “for his extensive investment in the hospital.”

This, according to her, gingered philanthropists to collaborate with the government to upgrade infrastructure and invest in modern medical equipment.

Earlier, the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who declared the outreach open, said his administration would continue to do all it could to improve

the quality and service delivery of medical personnel.

He added that the state government would explore how to deepen the relationship with Leicester Children’s Hospital.

He said “this marks a new relationship between Ogun State and the Leicester Children’s Hospital and we are going to further explore

how to deepen the relationship.

“We will continue to do everything to improve the quality and service delivery of our medical personnel and improve a lot of our people.”

(NAN)

