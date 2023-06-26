Ogun NUJ describes late Prof Oso as encyclopedia of communication theories

By Abiodun Lawal

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun Council, has described late Prof. Lai Oso, a Mass Communication Lecturer of the Lagos State University (LASU) as an encyclopedia of communication theories.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abeokuta, jointly signed by its Chairman, Wale Olanrewaju and Secretary, Bunmi Adigun, the union also described the late professor as a father figure who built many ”libraries in human being”.

“The news of the death of Prof. Oso in a motor accident while returning from Abraka, Delta State on Saturday, was very devastating.

” The death has thrown the journalism industry into mourning as the industry has lost yet again an encyclopedia of communication theories, a teacher, a father figure, someone who built many libraries in human being.

” We call on the Nigerian government to declare a state of emergency on roads infrastructure to check unabated loss of lives due to bad roads.

” This has caused the death of one of the eggheads of the journalism profession,” the union said.

The union said that every individual who read Mass Communication or any related media courses must have passed through or drank from the pool of knowledge of late Prof. Oso .

“He made himself available to teach, nurture and breed media icons who today have excelled in the industry.

” May Almighty God give the family of Prof. Oso and the Journalism profession the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” the union said.(NAN)

