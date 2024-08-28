Ogun NAUS advises FG on averting ASUU strike, increasing subvention

The National Association of University Students (NAUS), Ogun Chapter, says a stakeholders’ meeting to address the impending industrial action by Academic Staff Union

The National Association of University Students (NAUS), Ogun Chapter, says a stakeholders’ meeting to address the impending industrial action by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) members is needed urgently.

The students’ union, while expressing deep concern over the potential disruption to the academic calendar and the negative impact on students’ future, advised the Federal Government to urgently convene the meeting.

Ogun NAUS Chairman, Mr Hammed Akinjetan, on Tuesday in Abeokuta disclosed the chapter’s appeal in a statement he jointly signed with the chapter’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr John Uformadu.

The chapter Chairman disclosed that they appealed to the Federal Government to prioritise dialogue and compromise to prevent a strike.

He restated the importance of a peaceful resolution to safeguard the students’ academic progress and maintain the integrity of higher education in the state.

Akinjetan, in addition to the call for a stakeholders’ meeting, added that the students’ union also urged the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, to increase subventions for higher institutions in the state.

He said the chapter commended the governor for his previous efforts in supporting education, and highlighted the need for further investment to ensure the quality and affordability of tertiary education.

“The students also requested the governor to donate one more bus to a Federal university in Ogun, following his generous donations to two other universities in the state.

“We emphasised the critical role of transportation in facilitating students’ access to education and urged the governor to consider the unique needs of the remaining federal institution.

“We believe that by working together —— the government, ASUU, and all stakeholders —— we can find a mutually beneficial solution to avert a strike and ensure the continued progress of our education system,” Akinjetan said.

He however assured that NAUS Ogun would remain committed in advocating for students’ rights and welfare.

“We will also continue to engage with relevant authorities to address the challenges facing higher education in the state.”(NAN)