Ogun: NAFDAC seals 39 illegal water factories in 5 Months

By Ige Adekunle

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Ogun II Office, Ota, has sealed the facilities of 39 illegal packaged water producers in the state between February and the present date.

Mr Mawo Benu, Ogun II State Coordinator, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun State.

Benu explained that a total of 43 packaged water facilities were inspected during the period.

He said out of these, 39 were found to be unsatisfactory due to various Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) violations.

He said that the affected facilities were subsequently sanctioned.

Benu stated that NAFDAC’s enforcement activities from February to date demonstrated clearly that there was no hiding place for producers of unwholesome and unregistered regulated products.

“NAFDAC has vowed to crack down on the activities of illegal producers and non-compliant facilities within its jurisdiction,” Benu said.

“The Agency earnestly seeks the collaboration of the public and all concerned stakeholders in our relentless pursuit to rid the nation of unregistered and unsafe products.

“In addition, members of the public are encouraged to report any illegal production sites or suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office to help safeguard public health.”

Benu added that some facilities, although registered, were found during routine inspections to have fallen below acceptable hygiene standards.

He said the facilities were no longer maintaining the minimum requirements under which they were originally registered.

He listed the violations observed to include: operating with expired licenses, production of unapproved pack sizes, swapping of facilities to unapproved manufacturing sites, and the use of fake NAFDAC registration numbers for unregistered products.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)