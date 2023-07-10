Ogun Monarch Advocates Improved Funding For Security Agencies

As Nigeria grapples with insecurity, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, has advocated increased funding for the security agencies, even as he called for synergy among the agencies in order to curtail the incessant killing, kidnapping and insecurity that ravaging the country.

Oba Adetona made this known while members of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), group 1, set 35, Senior Executive Course, 2023, Kuru, Jos, paid him a courtesy visit at his private residence in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The Monarch said that national security is an issue that affects every one and as such, all Nigerians must take it more seriously especially now that the country is facing challenges.

Awujale said “Insecurity in Nigeria is multi-dimensional,” as such, for any attempt at addressing the growing menace to be effective and sustainable, it needs to be holistic, deftly combining ‘hard’, military solutions with ‘soft’ approaches aimed at tackling the socio-economic underpinnings of conflict and crime.

“Insecurity does not thrive in a vacuum. Some factors are precursory to it and the environmental conditions that both kindle and nurture insecurity.”

Awujale also appreciated the NIPSS for the doantion of books to the Institute For Governance Studies, an affiliate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, saying that the Institute was named after him, especially for his contribution to the growth and development of eduction in the country.

He hailed the NIPPS members for its reregular study tour of the state, urging the members to find solution to current climate change, emergency situations, security and other related issues that could jeopardise the growth and development of the country.

Meanwhile, a call had gone to government at the centre to always come up with policies that would be of benefits to the well-being of the entire public.

The Paramount Ruler of Remoland, the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi made the call when members of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), Kuru visited him in his palace.

According to him “government should encourage Nigerians with policies that would be of overall interests of the people and that will be of benefits to the development of the commoners and communities at large “.

He explained that various communities needs to be carried along when government wants to introduce its policies to the general public, saying that Nigerian should not experience sudden formulation of policies that would being hardship to the common men.

He appealed to the members of NIPPS to do more on research technology which would be beneficial to various communities, saying some communities are yet to be developed in this modern age.

The leader of the delegation, Professor Oluwafunmilayo Para-Mallam said her team is in the state to study the Industrialization Climate Change and Energy Security in Nigeria, as mandated the members of NIPSS by the Federal Government.

She noted that after visiting Agro-Cargo International Airport, Ilishan-Remo, 14 Kilometre Ijebu-Ode/Epe road and other project sites, it is crystal claear that the state government is ready for industrialization and investment drive opportunities.

She noted that the agro cargo airport would open business for foreign investors to come into the state to improve on its socio-economic status, acknowledged that the state is one of the first to own a agro-cargo airport which she said would open business space of the country and create more opportunity for job creation.

Para-Mallam said that all areas visited by the team would be of help in their developmental projections and their research methodology, so also to proffer solutions to the current climate change across the world, as a way forward.

