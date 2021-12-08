Ogun mass transit scheme commences soon, says Commissioner

The much-awaited Bus Mass Transit programme of the Ogun State Government will take off any time soon with the pilot phase covering Ita-Oshin and Adatan route in Abeokuta, the State capital.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Gbenga Dairo who dropped this hint in Abeokuta, recalled that already, government had procured enough airconditioned buses designed for both intra and inter-city transport system.

Dairo, in a statement by the Ministry’s Press Officers, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Onanuga & Mr. Sesan Sodunke, said the intra city service will cover different routes across major towns of the State, while the inter-state bus service will cover Abeokuta- Lagos route.

The Commissioner, who noted that the scheme meant to ease road congestion and improve quality of lives, is being executed in collaboration with development partners as an integral part of the Urban Transport Policy and Strategic Transport Intervention Plan for the State.

“The bus mass transit was not intentionally delayed, we had to make consultations with various stakeholders in the sector and the conclusion we all reached was to pilot the programme first within Abeokuta, before its eventual rollout across the State. We want to experiment that particular scheme between Ita-Oshin and Adatan, where a bus mass transit pilot scheme will kick start soon”, he stated.

He highlighted part of the transportation interventions of the government to include new road constructions and rehabilitations, water transportation for the people in the eastern part of the State and partnership with Lagos Railway Corporation to take advantage of the ongoing Federal rail project for movement of people and goods by rail.

The Commissioner urged the general public to adhere strictly to the measures being provided by the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), as they go about their daily activities during the Yuletide season to guide against fatalities in the State.

