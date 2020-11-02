Ogun: Man allegedly kills girlfriend in hotel room 

The Ogun police command says it has arrested a 31-year-old man, Rexlawson Johnson, an indigene of Ebonyi, over alleged gruesome murder of his girlfriend, Patricia John.

Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command’s Spokesman, said in a statement that the suspect was arrested on Friday following a report by the manager of “MOLAYO HOTEL,” Ibafo.

The hotel staff said they discovered the dead body of a lodger in a room with bruises on her neck, suggesting that the deceased might have been strangulated.

The police spokesman said that the Ibafo Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Jide Joshua, thereafter led detectives to the scene and recovered the corpse, which was deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu for postmortem.