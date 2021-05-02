Ogun LG poll holds July 24 – OGSIEC Chairman

May 2, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



The Ogun Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) announced on Saturday that local government election into offices of Chairmen and Councillors in the state will hold on July 24.


The Ogun electoral body made the announcement through a statement in Abeokuta by Chairman, Mr Babatunde Osibodu.


Osibodu said that OGSIEC had scheduled a briefing for Media and representatives of Political participating in the poll for May 4, as part of efforts to transparency, free and fair .


He explained that the commission would   unveil guidelines for the election the briefing.


The chairman, therefore, requested all registered political wishing to participate in the election to present two representatives the briefing which, he said, would be in  strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,