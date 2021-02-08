Ogun lawmaker settles WAEC/JAMB fees for 100 indigent students

Mr Damilola Soneye, the lawmaker representing Obafemi Owode constituency in the Ogun House of Assembly, has paid West African Examination Council (WAEC) and Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination (JAMB) fees for 100 indigent students from his constituency. Soneye, speaking to newsmen on Monday after settling the WAEC fees of some beneficiaries at Owode High school, noted that 50 students selected from secondary schools in his constituency would benefit from the gesture.

He added that he had also purchased JAMB forms for another set of 50 students in his constituency. “For the JAMB, We are going to register all of them at a particular JAMB location and will send their slips and print out to them which will show their centers where they will write their examination,” he said. The lawmaker explained that the gesture was part of his contributions to the educational development of students in his constituency and Obafemi Owode local government.

Soneye noted that education remained the bedrock of any nation, saying that it was important to assist the less privileged in the society by providing the needed assistance at the right time. “This gesture is just one of our initiatives to bring smiles to the faces of our people and to also ensure dividends of democracy gets to their door steps. “ I believe that when you give the young ones the desired education, the future will be bright and we are automatically promoting our future leaders,” he said.

The lawmaker promised to continue to contribute his quota to the development of the state, adding that the House of Assembly would continue to pass bills that would be of great benefit to the citizens.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to NAN, appreciated the lawmaker for the kind gesture and called on other well meaning individuals to emulate him and assist the less privileged in the society. (NAN)