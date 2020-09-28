Ogun lawmaker launches free school bus scheme for students

The Majority Leader of Ogun House of Assembly, Mr Sherif Yusuf, on Monday, launched a free school bus scheme, with the provision of three 38-seater coaster buses for students in his constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the scheme was tagged “Ibeman shuttle”.

Speaking with newsmen at the event, Yusuf, (APC-Ado Odo Ota I), said that education remained the bedrock of any nation, adding that it was important to support its growth.

The lawmaker explained further that the society must prepare for the future through investment in education to which, he said, he was committed.

He added that the shuttle busses were provided to encourage and motivate the students back to school after the closure, occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yusuf noted that it would also boost the students’ attendance and general enrolment in school as well as relieve parents of transportation expenses.

“All these could not have been achieved without the support of well-meaning individuals from my constituency, including our deputy governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

“It has been my dream since 2011 when I was the Caretaker Chairman of Ado Odo/Ota Local Government to provide free school busses for students and I am happy today that God has made it possible.

“Education is the most powerful weapon one can use to change the world, and I believe this scheme is a right step in changing the face and level of education in Ado Odo/Ota constituency I,” he said.

The majority leader commended Gov. Dapo Abiodun for his commitment towards the development of the education sector, noting that he had allocated 20 percent of the state budget to the sector.

In his goodwill message, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker of Ogun Assembly, noted that virtually all members of the House had provided one project or the other to their respective constituencies.

Oluomo explained that most of the projects embarked upon by the lawmakers were self-funded, adding that it was important to give back to the society.

He commended the lawmaker for the kind gesture, while appealing to the people to provide necessary support so that the scheme would be successful.

Also speaking, the Olota of Ota, Oba AbdulKabir Obalanlege, commended Yusuf for his good works, saying that the people would continue to give him maximum support. (NAN)