Ogun lawmaker donates 2 boreholes to communities in Obafemi Owode LG

A member of the Ogun House of Assembly, Mr Damilola Soneye (APC-Obafemi Owode), on Thursday donated two boreholes to Imedu Olori village, Mowe and Aseese town, Ibafo, both in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The Ogun lawmaker also donated two 3,000kva generators to power the boreholes which were to be maintained by the communities.

Speaking to newsmen after the donation, Soneye said that the facilities were self-financed and not a constituency project which were provided in response to the yearnings of the people in the area.

He said that the gesture would complement the state government’s efforts at making life more meaningful to the people.

Soneye promised that more development projects would be facilitated to his constituency.