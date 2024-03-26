Ogun IPAC donates educational materials to 20 schools

The Ogun chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), on Tuesday, donated exercise books and other educational materials to 20 secondary schools in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the donation was made in Abeokuta by the new exco of the group.

In a speech, the group’s Chairman, Abayomi Sanyaolu, expressed his commitment to upholding the principles of impartiality, fairness and inclusion among council members.

Sanyaolu said that the gesture was IPAC’s way of giving back to society, which is one of the group’s core mandates.

He further said that it was a way to support government’s efforts in providing quality education to the children.

He said that a similar gesture would be extended to all the 236 wards in the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

“Why we brought this idea is to show government that we also have plans for the people of Ogun. It is not only government that should be supporting people.

“We are a body of political parties and so whatever we gain from government is supposed to be shared out to our people and also to encourage parties and politicians to do the same,” Sanyaolu said.

According to him, most challenges facing the nation can be addressed through constructive engagement and open dialogue to chart a path towards sustainable development and prosperity for all.

He implored every IPAC member to actively participate in its activities and initiatives, saying that their insights and ideas would help to strengthen democratic institutions.

“We gather here with a shared vision of putting together a vibrant and inclusive political structure, one that upholds the values of transparency, accountability and respect for the rule of law.

“As we embark on this new chapter together, let’s reflect on the great role that IPAC plays in our democratic process.

“IPAC serves as a platform for dialogue, cooperation and consensus-building among political parties; bringing partisanship for the greater good of our nation,” Sanyaolu said.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mr Niyi Ijalaye, represented by the Head of Department, General Administration and Procurement, Mr Thomas Olawuyi, commended the group for a successful and rancour-free election.

He acknowledged IPAC’s cooperation in time past and urged it to work closely with other stakeholders to achieve the set objectives.

In a remark, Gov. Dapo Abiodun congratulated the elected members just as he commended the peaceful nature of the elections, saying that the exercise was free and fair.

The governor, represented by a Senior Media Consultant to the Governor, Mr Tunde Oladunjoye, said that IPAC is not an opposition body and not expected to be.

He also said that while individual parties could criticise or oppose the party or government in power, “IPAC cannot and should not be seen as an opposition.

“The body should be seen as a partner in progress, which must exhaust all possible internal measures to interact with the government of the day,” the governor said.

He assured the council that government would continue to keep its door open to IPAC as a body for collaboration and cooperation. (NAN)

By Yetunde Fatungase