Ogun in need of new administration, dispensation – ADC Assembly candidate

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mrs Damilola Oligbinde, Ifo1 Constituency of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for Ogun says the state is in dire need of a new dispensation and administration.

Oligbinde made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja, while reacting to Thursday’s arrest of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“His arrest followed a tip-off at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos over allegations bordering on financial crimes.

“He was said to have been on the wanted list of the commission following his failure to honour its invitation several times, to answer questions on alleged financial crimes.

“The speaker and some others have been accused of forging signatures and financial documents of the assembly,” Oligbinde said.

She expressed optimism that if elected as the Ogun next governor in 2023, Mr Biyi Otegbeye, the ADC governorship candidate for the state would change the narrative by enthroning an accountable and transparent government.

According to her, the Ẹgba, Ijebu, Remo, Egbado, Awori, Egun and other tribes in Ogun have been waiting for a change of government that will ensure fair representation and respect for rule of law.

“As the executive arm of Ogun leadership is being scrutinised by the people of the state.

“Under the leadership of Biyi Otegbeye, the incoming members of the Ogun House of Assembly will ensure an open, accountable and responsible leadership for the good people of the state,” she said.

She, however, called on the present members of the State Assembly to stand up for their constituencies, and appropriate authority to ensure that justice was served at all times.

“With this latest development, justice has to be served and proper investigation carried out by the EFCC.

“No one is above the law and our leaders must always be made to pass through all necessary litmus tests,” she stressed (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

