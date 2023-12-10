Ogun Govt to collaborate with psychiatric hospital on citizens’ wellness

The Ogun State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and state Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta have agreed to offer healthcare services to children in homes, rehabilitation and social services centres.

This indication emerged during a familiarisation visit of the Ministry’s officials led by the Commissioner, Hon. Adijat Adeleye, to the Provost and Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Paul Agboola.

Speaking, Hon. Adeleye said the government was concerned about the well-being and wellness of all the citizenry, including those who need special care, adding that the Ministry would harness opportunities in relevant organisations to achieve its policy thrust.

The Commissioner, according to the Ministry’s Press Officer, Mrs. Folake Ogunboyejo, appreciated the management of the Hospital for being a partner in progress, stated that the visit has created an avenue for a beneficial and mutual relationship that goes beyond clinical services but also provides social services in different forms, reiterating the state government’s commitment to domesticate relevant social development laws for the overall benefit of the people.

On his part, Dr. Agboola, commended the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his choice of the Commissioner in the Ministry, saying the Hospital remained undaunted to give first aid treatment to mentally challenged people to reduce the danger posed by the society.

He added that the Hospital would ensure that victims of Gender-Based Violence get adequate care needed with a follow-up on psychological therapy and evaluation to keep them moving while assuring that it would assist in organizing capacity building for social workers in the Ministry, as it continues to offer full clinical services for the immediate community and beyond.

