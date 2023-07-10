Ogun Govt. Promises To Fast-Track Electricity Supply To MDAs,  Communities

The Ogun State Government has promised to fast-track electricity supply to the Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) and communities in the 20 Local Government Area of the State through the implementation of a new model of sustainable electricity supply.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Energy, Mr. Olaniji Adedapo stated this while briefing the members of the Group 1, Senior Executive Course 45, 2023, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), Kuru, Jos, at Mitros Residence, Abeokuta on the Roadmap for Ogun state Electrification projects.

He said about twelve (12) years ago, the state government recognised the importance of reliable power supply to the effectiveness of governance, initiated a state-owned Independent Power Generation based on Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) engines.

He added that the establishment of the state Independent Electricity Distribution Network (IEDN) was to distribute the power generated by state government power plant, to various state government facilities, infrastructures, later to the inhabitants of the state.

He said that the power model will bring about a new narrative in electricity supply to residents of the state, saying that it would guarantee a stable power supply to the communities.

However, the Consultant to the Governor on Energy, Mr. Seye Ogunseye added that the projects would be affordable for the citizenry and common men of the state, saying that more cooperation and support are expected from members of the communities, who are to play their part to ensure the full realisation of the project.

He pledged the commitment of the government to the project, assuring that the resolutions would be looked into and fully implemented.

On her part, the leader of the delegation, Prof. Oluwafunmilayo Para-Mallam said that as the State Government is determined to ensure the success of the initiative by giving the Electricity Cooperative Model, all necessary support, believing that the Federal government would also come up in complementing its efforts in the area of power generation.

She stated further that the project when completed, will boost the economic growth of the state as business owners and all households within the State will pay less on electricity tariffs when compared to generating power supply on their own.

