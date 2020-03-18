Ogun Govt. orders immediate removal of vehicles, traders on gas pipeline

The Ogun State Government on Wednesday ordered the immediate removal of all vehicles parked on gas pipelines across the state.

The Corps Commander of the state’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) Olaseni Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota.

Ogunyemi, who spoke on behalf of the government, said that the agency was being saddled with the responsibility of making highway and environment safe for the residents and would henceforth apprehend and prosecute anyone that violates the order.

He said that the ban also include petty traders who fry and roast edibles such as plantain (Boli), puff-puff, corn, yam sellers and other business that could easily ignite fire.

Ogunyemi said that parking and trading on the pipelines was very risky and nobody would be allowed to cause chaos as a result of selfish interests within the state.

The TRACE boss said that the order was a preventive measure to forestall incessant cases of gas explosion in the country.

He noted that the recent case of gas explosion at Abule- Ado in Lagos, where scores died and properties worth millions destroyed called for appropriate action by all stakeholders to avoid a repeat.

He further revealed that the agency has established task force that would ensure orderliness.

He warned commercial motorcycles and tricycle riders who have turned the pipelines to garages, especially along Cway and Coca-Cola, on Ilogbo Road to immediately remove or forfeit the vehicles to government. (NAN)