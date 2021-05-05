Ogun State Government has expressed concern over the high prevalence of drugs and substance use among youths in the state.The Chairman, Ogun State Drug Control Committee (OSDCC), Mr Olufemi Fafiolu, said this during a town hall meeting on Drug Abuse on Wednesday in Ilaro.He maintained that the state was committed to eradicating drug abuse and called on stakeholders in the society to take more responsibility towards ending the scourge.Represented by the OSDCV Coordinator, Mr Bolajoko Igbagbo, the Chairman said that the meeting was part of government’s multipronged strategy towards addressing the problem of drug abuse in the state.He added that government’s objective was to enlighten stakeholders on the dangers inherent in drug and substance abuse.Fafiolu, who is also the Director of Pharmaceutical Services in the state Ministry of Health, said similar meetings had been held earlier in Abeokuta and Sagamu to cover the three Senatorial districts.“We understand the important roles of various stakeholders in our fight against drug abuse,

so, we have brought together stakeholders.“We have the Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association, community development committees, youth organisations, traditional rulers, faith-based organisations, Parent Teachers Association, among others.“If we are to achieve our goal of eradicating the menace in our society, we must collaborate with these stakeholders.“However, they need to appreciate the massive effects of drugs on the society. I assure you that government will continue to play its part,”

he said.The chairman noted the state has organised sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns in more than 150 secondary schools across the state.He said that focus was largely on the youths, being the most vulnerable demographic to the scourge.Also speaking, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, submitted that the menace of drug abuse would continue to linger without parents taking responsibility for their actions.He added that “children are likely to emulate social vices from their parents or adults close to them”.Olugbenle, represented by the Oloke Odan of Oke-Odan, Oba Olurotimi Fagbenro, said that government should increase sensitisation of road transport workers as it would go a long way to reduce road accidents as a result of drug abuse. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

