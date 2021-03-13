The Ogun government on Saturday commenced the distribution of Solar Energy Kits across its 20 council areas to light up villages without electricity supply.

Mr Taiwo Oludotun, Commissioner for Rural Development, inaugurated the project at Atapa -Ishaga village, Abeokuta North Local Government Area, Ogun.

Oludotun, represented by the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics in the Ministry, Mr Adekunle Oyesawen, assured that the initiative would be replicated in other rural communities to enhance development of the state.

He said that government decided to use the solar power kits as supplementary source of electricity in the local communities to ensure that power supply got to every village across the state.

“The reason for the provision of solar power kits is to take the villagers out of darkness, give them opportunity to use power system, especially for bulb and other domestic uses and importantly reduces carbon gases.

“As you know that the government cannot get to everywhere, this is one of the ways to make sure that our people get light.

“That is why we are giving this community solar power supply.

“It is a pilot scheme and we want to see how it works before we replicate it in other local government areas,” he added.

The commissioner urged the villagers to ensure judicious use of the system in order to serve the intended purpose.

Mr Ismail Balogun, Director of Rural Electrification, admonished the beneficiaries to maintain the solar lights, adding that it would go a long way in improving their living standard.

Balogun enjoined members of the community to take full charge and protect the facility from theft or damage as well as observed routine maintenance to justify government’s investment in the project.

Also, Baale of the village, Kolade Simeon, appreciated the government for the gesture and assured that they would utilise the facility effectively.(NAN)

