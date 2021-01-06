Ogun govt. inaugurates clinical skills lab for midwifery students

The Ogun government in collaboration with the United Nations Population Funds (UNFPA), on Wednesday, inaugurated a skills laboratory to aid the learning of midwifery students.

Speaking during the inauguration at the School of Midwifery, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, wife of Ogun governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, said the laboratory would improve clinical experience for midwifery students.

Abiodun said the structure was part of the efforts of the government to reduce maternal mortality by 25 per cent at the end of the year 2022.

She noted that the laboratory, which was equipped with modern infrastructure, would facilitate learning and keep students abreast of current trends in maternal and child health.

“This new laboratory will help broaden the knowledge of students and facilitate learning, especially in the field of obstetrics and gynecology in line with global best practices,” Abiodun said.

The governor’s wife thanked the UNFPA for collaborating with the government to make the project realisable.

She said the laboratory was one of Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s investment in maternal and child health.

Abiodun expressed optimism that it would be one of the best of such facilities in the South-West region of the country.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, said the ongoing renovation and equipping of primary health centers across the state, would be complemented by skilled healthcare workers.

Coker said this would contribute to the reduction of mortality from childbirth.

“Through our collaboration with UNFPA, we have been able to revamp the skills laboratory with mannequins that will simulate real child delivery scenarios.

“This will help our student midwives to have the right skills for safe child delivery in line with global best practices,” she said.

Coker assured that the government would continue to promote capacity building initiatives for health care students and workers across the state. (NAN)