Ogun Govt distributes seedlings to farmers to improve food production

Ogun State Government has reiterated its commitment to boost food production in the state through the provision and distribution of free seedlings to smallholder farmers for planting.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Adeola Odedina, said this on Friday while distributing palliative planting materials to farmers in Ijebu-Igbo North Local Government Area of the state.

Odedina said that the distribution of the materials to the farmers was to ensure food sufficiency, create more jobs as well as increase the economic growth of the state.

“Our target is to support no fewer than 40,000 smallholder farmers in Ogun. That is why we are infusing improved planting materials into the farming communities and this initiative will increase productivity.

“I am very happy that farmers are responding to this because they need a good foundation to increase their yields.

“We believe that by the time they are supported with improved seedlings for planting, their yields will increase by no less than 25 per cent,’’ he said.

The commissioner described Ogun as one of the largest hubs for Agro-industry, adding that farmers would be linked to the industrial process through the supply of raw materials to industries.

He appealed to the farmers not to sell the seedlings, but plant them to increase yields of their produce.

He added that extension workers from the ministry would be visiting the farmers to monitor and provide them with the necessary agronomic assistance.

He also appreciated other stakeholders and organisations that had shown concerns and supports to the state government.

He said that their efforts had formed part of the efforts to promote agricultural development and industrialisation in the state.

Mrs Banjo Folashade and Mr Omodara Idowu, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, commended the state government for supporting them with seedlings.

They promised to make judicious use of the seedlings given to them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

