Ogun gov’ship election peaceful, true reflection of people’s wishes – APC spokesman

By Abiodun Lawal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun has described the Governorship and House of Assembly elections held on Saturday as peaceful and true reflection of people’s expectations.

Mr Tunde Oladunjoye, the APC spokesperson in the state, said this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Oladunjoye maintained that the party won ” fair and square” the gubernatorial election.

He said this was despite political thuggery, vote- buying and violence allegedly perpetrated by the opposition in the state.

“We all witnessed how these desperate politicians and their gullible followers, bent on wrestling power by force, broke all rules of civility and violated electoral guidelines.

“Our party, the APC, not only won the election with majority votes, but also won in 12 of the 20 Local Government Areas in Ogun State.

“In addition, our party won 17 out of the 26 State House of Assembly constituency seats,” he said.

Oladunjoye said that the people of the state stood firm and chose good governance over deceptive candidates.

He urged politicians to exhibit maturity by conceding defeat where and when it was obvious that they had been thoroughly trounced as was the case in the last governorship election in the state.

The APC spokesperson advised the candidates that lost election to accept the magnanimous olive branch offered by the winner of the election and join him in his mission to build a better state.(NAN)