Ogun: FRSC arrested 4,000 offenders in 2021, says official

By Abiodun Lawal

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Tuesday said that it apprehended no fewer than 4,000 offenders for speed limit device violations in Ogun in 2021.

The FRSC State Sector Commander, Mr Ahmed Umar, disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta during the command’s 2021-end-of-the-year party.

The FRSC boss noted that speed had been identified as one of the leading factors causing accidents on the roads, saying the Corps would not rest on its oars to sustain the enforcement on speed limit device.

He stated that to stem the tide of speed as the causative agent of most crashes, the FRSC would continue to take proactive and strict measures.

Umar said that the command would continue to sensitise motorists on dangers associated with night traveling and the importance of maintaining safe speed.

He noted that the FRSC in Ogun had embarked on a robust public education and enlightenment, especially, to articulated vehicle owners and drivers on why they should maintain safe speed.

“Crashes increased in 2021 compared to 2020 with 56.4 per cent of the total crashes happening on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“Our projection for 2022 is to drastically reduce accidents on our roads, particularly in Ogun state. We will work assiduously to ensure smooth mobility and crash free mobility,” he said.(NAN)

