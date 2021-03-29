The Ogun State Football Association (OGSFA) has joined the rest of the football world to mourn the former Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Chief Kasimawo Laloko.

The association’s Chairman, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi, in a statement signed on behalf of the NFF board and released to newsmen on Monday, said his members mourned the passing on of the renowned football administrator.

Majekodunmi described the late Laloko as a diligent and an energetic administrator, who would be greatly missed for his contributions to football development in the country.

“Chief Laloko was a diligent and an energetic administrator.

“He will be greatly missed for his wealth of experience that cannot be quantified and for his contributions to football development in Nigeria,” the statement read in parts.

Majekodunmi prayed that God should give the family he left behind, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The late Laloko, fondly referred to as “Duro Amene” during his playing days at Abeokuta Grammar School, died on Saturday morning at his residence in Gbonagun in Abeokuta.

Laloko was the founder of Pepsi Football Academy and held the chieftaincy titles of the first `Olori Odan’ and `Olori Parakoyi’ of Egbaland. (NAN)

