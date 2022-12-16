Ogun Dep. Gov. tasks MDAs on effective data management

The Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedede has emphasised the need for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government to improve and give priority to effective data management, towards achieving good governance.

Engr. Salako-Oyedede, who doubled as Head, of the Joint Council of the Human Capital Development Progammme (HCDP) in the State said this in Abeokuta, during a Joint Technical Working Group (TWG) meeting, noting that the importance of proper data gathering could not be overemphasized.

The Deputy Governor, in a statement signed by the Press Officers, Ministry of Budget and Planning, Mr. Kehinde Balogun & Mrs. Kofoworola Idowu, stated that the meeting was aimed at reviewing the existing HCDP workplan that revolves around three thematic pillars, which were health, education and labour for practicable interventions that would have direct impact on the people.

Salako-Oyedede said, “this meeting is expected to be an avenue for workable contributions of all major players of HCDP in the State. It would provide the opportunity to bridge and align the gaps noticed in the prepared workplan and ensure meaningful dividends of democracy for our people focusing on their human capabilities”.

She pointed out that the Group had extended the composition of its members to other agencies of government, such as Ministries of Women Affairs and Social Development, Agriculture, Finance, and Ogun State Agricultural Multipurpose Credit Agency, among others to ensure that both women and youths benefit from the programme.

In his remark, Commissioner for Budget and Planning and HCDP Focal Person in the State, Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan said the TWG meeting, which was a fallout of the Southwest Regional Conference on Human Capital Development necessitated the Joint Council to synergise and proffer practicable interventions that would develop the people of the State.

Olabimtan said the present administration was working towards putting in place mechanisms that would alleviate poverty among the people, to make them healthy and more productive.

Also speaking, the Southwest Consultant of the programme, Dr. Dayo Adeyanju who lauded the commitment of HCDP in Ogun State, added that the effective implementation of the reviewed work plan would give better result towards addressing the missing gaps, saying it was a clear demonstration of the government’s efforts at prioritising the needs of the citizenry.