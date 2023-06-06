Ogun Customs seizes goods worth N335.8m in 2 months

By Ige Adekunle

The Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun 1 Area Command, says it has seized goods worth N335,855 million in the state between April and May.

The Area Comptroller, Bamidele Makinde, made the disclosure at a news conference in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Makinde said that the command was able to make the seizures through strategic deployment of intelligence across the state.

“The command welded its big stick on unscrupulous traders who engaged in illicit trade during the period under review and was able to record spectacular seizures.”he said.

The area controller said the illicit goods seizures under the period review included three foreign used luxury buses which were being smuggled into the country through Ohumbe border on May 15.

He listed other items to include two Toyota Hiace buses of 2022 model, with chassis number JTHN9CPOP6018610 and JTGHN9CP7P6019835.

Makinde said they were also intercepted and seized by eagle-eyed officers on a bush path along the Sawojo/Imasayi communities on May 29.

Others seizures recorded are 6,924 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each,which is equivalent to 11 trailer loads:PMS; used tyres; Cannabis Sativa and others prohibited items.

He added that the total Duty Payable Value(DPV) of the seizures was N335,855,989.

Makinde explained that the command also generated the sum of N34.17 million compared to N10,612 generated in the corresponding period 2022.

The area commander noted that there was a differential of N23,56 million ,which represented an increase of about 69 per cent.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to continue to its mandate through revenue generation and suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation.

Makinde urged the business community to avoid illicit trades and activities capable of adversely affecting the economy and reputation of the state.

He applauded the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali, for creating enabling environment and vigorously implementing the anti-smuggling campaign of the service.

“I also want to commend the other sister security agencies for their maximum co-operation and great deal with their co- operation and team work toward fighting smuggling activities in the state,”he said.

Makinde commended its officers and critical stakeholders of the service, such as traditional rulers, community leaders and other youths for their collaboration.(NAN)