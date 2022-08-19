Ogun confirms 4 cases of monkeypox

By Yetunde Fatungase

The Ogun Government has confirmed four new cases of Monkeypox, bringing the total cases recorded in the state to seven.

This is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, issued to newsmen on Friday in Abeokuta.Coker stated that two cases were discovered in Ota, within Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, while Abeokuta North

and Abeokuta South recorded one case each.He added that the Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs) in the affected local government areas

had carried out line-listing and contact tracing, adding that the patients are already on prescribed medications.The commissioner advised residents to avoid direct contact with body fluid, or sore of an infected live or dead animals,

persons or contaminated items.

He stressed the need for regular hand washing with soap and water, especially after visiting or caring for a sick person.He urged residents to remain calm and assured that necessary measures are being put in place to curb the spread of the disease. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

