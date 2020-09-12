Ogun conducts exams into 33 public boarding schools

Share the news













About 20,000 students in Ogun on Saturday sat for examination into the 33 public schools in the state with boarding facilities, for the 2020/2021 academic year.

Mrs Ronke Soyombo, Special Adviser to the state Gov. Dapo Abiodun on Primary and Secondary Education, who monitored the examination, told newsmen that the schools would only admit students who performed well.

Soyombo, in company with top officials of the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, added that those not admitted would be catered for in schools without boarding facilities.

The special adviser said that prospective students would be able to access their results in few days, adding that the examination papers would be marked with computers.

She described the schools as exemplary in terms of the efforts and facilities put in place by the government to make them functional.

Soyombo urged parents to support government efforts in improving education standards and ensuring that children would be provided with the necessary resources and opportunities to flourish in their academics.

“Quality service delivery in education is the watchword of the present administration.

“Parents should, therefore, do more to support government efforts by encouraging children to face their studies and be good ambassadors of the state,” she said.

The special adviser hailed the state governor for giving education a priority and putting in place resources needed to improve teaching and learning.

She also applauded the administrators of the schools for not relenting in their efforts to deliver quality teaching.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Abosede Ogunleye, commended the government for giving the necessary support to the ministry and the boarding schools.

Ogunleye called on teachers, parents and students to ensure achievement of all government goals.

Some of the examination centres visited are Mayflower School at Ikenne, Prof. T.O Ogunlesi Model College, Ogijo; Egbado College at Ilaro, Ijebu Ode Grammar School and Abeokuta Grammar School. (NAN)