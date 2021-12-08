Ogun conducts entrance examination for medical, fire officers

In a bid to reduce loss of lives and property to fire disasters and other emergencies, the Ogun State Civil Service commission has conducted competitive entrance examination for applicants seeking employment into the Ogun State Civil service.

The Chairman Civil Service Commission, Engr. Tokunbo Odebunmi made this known in Abeokuta, during an interview with journalists, saying the examination was basically for those seeking employment into the post of medical officer, fire officer and fire superintendent.

Odebunmi, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mrs. Fatimah Alatishe, disclosed that the process of the exercise was in batches, noting that successful candidates who passed the first stage would be considered for the written and oral interview, lauding the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for approving the recruitment process, which would reduce the rate of unemployment in the State.

Speaking on behalf of other applicants, Dr. Aresetan Philip and Bukola Popoola appreciated the State government for the opportunity, saying it would enable them to practice what they studied in school and promised to contribute their quota to the development of the Civil Service and the State at large.

