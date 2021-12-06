Ogun Compensates Victims Of Rainstorm

The Ogun State Government has given financial support to the people who lost their properties to the rainstorm which occurred earlier in the year at Ilara community in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the State.

The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun said the compensation was part of his administration’s determination to improve the welfare of the people.

Abiodun, represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Barr Femi Ogunbanwo, stated that the government through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in collaboration with the Community Development Council (CDC), Ilara and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), had carried out an impact assessment of the affected communities before presenting the financial assistance to them.

“Following the rainstorm, the Governor had directed that SEMA should partner with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to carry out an impact assessment on affected communities and give succour to the people”, Ogunbanwo said.

The Governor assured of his administration’s commitment to providing enabling environment that guarantees individual prosperity and collective development of the State in line with the ‘Building our Future Together’ agenda.

In his remark, a member of the State House of Assembly, representing Imeko-Afon State Constituency, Hon. Akingbade Jemili appreciated the Governor for coming to the aid of the people of his constituency, as well as carrying out various developmental projects in the Local Government.

Also speaking, Chairman, Imeko-Afon Local Government Area, Hon. Yahaya Fadipe, noted the compensation was a clear indication that the Governor is a sympathetic and caring person who believes in the plight of all and sundry, enjoining the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously to achieved the desired goal of the programme.

Earlier, the Director, SEMA, Mr. Olufolarin Ige noted that all relevant stakeholders were carried along in the course of the assessment at the scene of the disaster.

In their separate remarks, beneficiaries of the programme, Mr. Patrick Odeyemi and Mrs. Alao Oluwadamilola applauded the State Government for the support, urging it not to relent at ensuring that citizens enjoy more dividend of democracy.

