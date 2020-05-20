Ogun auto crash leaves 2 dead, 6 injured

Share the news













The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that two persons died while six sustained injuries in a multiple accident along Toll-gate, Sango-Ota, on Wednesday.

The State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Clement Oladele, said in Ota that the accident happened about 5.38 p.m.

Oladele said that an Iveco truck with registration number AAA 214 XL, coming from Ilo-Awera road toward Toll-gate, lost control due to brake failure and rammed into two vehicles and two Bajaj motorcycles.

The sector Commander listed other vehicles involved in the accident to include a Volkswagen bus with registration no. KJA 929 XG and a commuter bus with number KRD 835 XU, one of the Bajaj motorcycles is marked DED64 QG, while the second has no registration number.

He said that 18 persons comprising 16 male and two female were involved in the multiple accident that led to the death of two male adults.

Oladele said five male adults and a female adult sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at General Hospital, Ifo, while the survivors are receiving treatment at General Hospital, Ota in Ogun,” he said.

Oladele commiserated with the victims of the crash, and urged vehicle operators, especially those of articulated vehicles, to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before plying the roads.

The FRSC boss advised members of the public whose relations travelled in the ill-fated vehicles to contact the FRSC Command at Ota, or the two aforementioned hospitals for detailed information about the crash.(NAN)

Related