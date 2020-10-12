Ogun assembly screens education, information commissioner-nominees

The Ogun assembly on Monday screened Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s commissioner-nominees for the Ministry of Information, Alhaji Waheed Odusile, and that of Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu.

The Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, who presided over the screening at the assembly complex in Abeokuta, charged the nominees to exhibit professionalism and deploy their skills and experience in their respective fields.