Ogun Assembly passes 35 bills

The Ninth Ogun State House of Assembly passed 35 bills into law in the past two years, the Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, has said.

Oluomo made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly clocked two years on June 10.

The speaker added that the assembly passed 24 motions into resolutions during the period.

He attributed success recorded by the House to divine guidance.

Oluomo described his colleagues as progressive minds.

He sais that in spite of the numerous challenges, the assembly remained responsive.

Oluomo said that the lawmakers were resolute in making laws for the peace and progress of the state.

According to the speaker, the next agenda of the assembly will be fine-tuning laws to meet present realities and further promote the wellbeing of the people.

Oluomo also said that the assembly would soon revisit the state’s anti-land grabbing law and the Ogun State Council of Obas Law, among other laws.

“Any moment from now, we are going to revisit the anti-land grabbing law by giving it more teeth to bite; in the traditional sphere, we discovered that a lot of things are going on there.

“In a matter of months, you will be hearing of an amended anti-land grabbing law and others, ” he said.

The speaker said that both the legislative and executive arms of Ogun Government had collaborated well for the overall benefit of the people of the state. (NAN)