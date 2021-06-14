Ogun Assembly passes 35 bills

June 14, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



The Ninth State of  passed 35 bills into law in the past two years, the Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, has said.

Oluomo the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the clocked two years on June 10.

The speaker added that the passed 24 motions into resolutions during the period.

He attributed success recorded by the to divine guidance.

Oluomo described his colleagues as progressive minds.

He sais that  in spite of the numerous challenges, the assembly remained responsive.

Oluomo said that the lawmakers were resolute in laws for the peace and progress of the state.

According to the speaker,  the next agenda of the  assembly be fine-tuning laws to   present realities and further promote the wellbeing of the people.

Oluomo also said that the assembly would soon revisit the state’s  anti-land grabbing law and the State Council of Obas Law, among other laws.

“Any moment from now, we are going to revisit the anti-land grabbing law by giving it more teeth to bite; in the traditional sphere, we discovered that a lot of things are going on there.

matter of months, you be hearing of an amended anti-land grabbing law and others, ” he said.

The speaker said that both the legislative and arms of Government had collaborated well for the overall benefit of the people of the state. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,