Ogun Assembly minority leader, 6 others defect to APC

Seven members of the Ogun House of Assembly, on Thursday, dumped the Allied People’s Movement (APM) and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers announced their defection in separate letters read by the Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo (APC – Ifo1) during a plenary in Abeokuta.

The defectors are the Minority Leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji (Ifo 11); Musefiu Lamidi (Ado-Odo/Ota 11); Yusuf Amosun (Ewekoro); Sikiratu Ajibola (Ipokia); Bolanle Ajayi (Yewa South); Adeniran Ademola (Sagamu 11) and Modupe Mujota-Onikepo (Abeokuta North).