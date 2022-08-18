Ogun Assembly confirms Gov. Abiodun’s 2 commissioner-nominees

By Abiodun Lawal

The Ogun House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the appointment of two commissioner-nominees sent to it by Gov. Dapo Abiodun.

Mr Yusuf Sheriff, the House Majority Leader, moved the motion for presentation of the report of the Committee of the Whole House and seconded by Abdul Oladunjoye, during plenary in Abeokuta.

Confirmation of the nominees followed the adoption of the report of the Committee chaired by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, which was presented by his Deputy, Akeem Balogun.

Balogun, presenting the reports, said that the nominees were scrutinised and found “eligible, qualified and suitable for the position”.

Sheriff had moved for the adoption of the report and it was seconded by Kemi Oduwole.

The majority leader also moved the motion for the confirmation of the nominees and Oladunjoye seconded it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two confirmed commissioner-nominees, Mrs Olufemi Ilori-Oduntan and Mr Jamiu Odetoogun were screened by the lawmakers on Wednesday. (NAN)

