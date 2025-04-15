Ogun Assembly confirms Abiodun’s nominees for statutory commissions

The Ogun Assembly has confirmed Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s nominees for various statutory commissions in the state.

The Deputy Speaker, Mrs Bolanle Ajayi (APC-Yewa South)

By Abiodun Lawal

The Deputy Speaker, Mrs Bolanle Ajayi (APC-Yewa South), read the report of the committee of the Whole House on the screening of the governor’s nominees during plenary on Tuesday.

Ajayi explained that the Committee of the Whole, headed by the Speaker, Oludaisi Elemide (APC-Odeda), found the nominees to be eligible, qualified and suitable for the position.

The deputy speaker moved motion for the adoption of the report and it was seconded by the Minority Leader, Lukman Adeleye (PDP-Odogbolu).

The Assembly’s Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, (APC-Ado Odo Ota 1) moved the motion converting the report into House resolution, and it was seconded by Adeleye.

The Speaker directed that the House resolution on the confirmation of the nominees be forwarded to the governor for necessary action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Assembly had on March 25 acknowledged a request from the governor for the screening and confirmation of nominees for various statutory commissions in the state.

According to the letter, the Local Government Service Commission will have Olubukunola Onabanjo as Chairman, with Lukman Adiro, Martins Ijaduoye, Abiodun Osunbiyi and Olatunde Rufai as members.

For the State Teaching Service Commission, Abiodun Sanyaolu will serve as Chairman, while members are Olanrewaju Majekodunmi, Deola Akintonde, Adeleke Salmon, Atinuke Bello, and Kemi Oduwole.

The State House of Assembly Service Commission has Suraj Adekunbi as Chairman, while Samuel Odukoya, Fasiu Ajadi and Folakemi Akintayo will serve as members.

The State Judicial Service Commission will be chaired by Justice M. A. Dipeolu, with Olusola Femi-Segun, Adeyemi Ademuyiwa, Saheed Oyede, and Adesola Ayoola-Elegbeji will serve as members. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)