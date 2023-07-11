Ogun assembly approves August 20 as Isese Cultural Day

By Abiodun Lawal

The Ogun House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution for the state to observe the Isese Cultural Day every August 20.

At the plenary, the Majority Leader, Mr Yusuf Sheriff (APC – Ado-Odo Ota I), moved the motion for the House to adopt the passage of the resolution which was later seconded by Mr Lukmon Adeleye (PDP-Odogbolu).

According to him, the Day will also be declared as a Work-Free-Day by the state government.

Speaking, Mr Adegoke Adeyanju (APC-Yewa North 1), who sponsored the motion, said the Day was meant to promote the people’s tradition and culture in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyanju had earlier read the amended resolution, and it was seconded by Mr Damilola Soneye (APC-Obafemi Owode).

Other members who spoke in support of the resolution, opined that the Isese Cultural Day celebration would promote the cultural heritage of Yoruba land.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo (APC – Ifo I), said that the Cultural Day would enable parents to transmit the culture and tradition of the Kingdom to the younger generation.

“Isese is a Yoruba name that tells us what we inherited from our parents and it’s also a way to continually promote culture and tradition so they do not go into extinction,” he said. (NAN)

